Brett Barrera goes #250 overall to New York Yankees

On Monday, Stanford junior infielder Brett Barrera went #250 overall to the New York Yankees, in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Barrera typically played 2nd base for Stanford this past season, hitting 11 home runs and 53 RBIs for a team-high .351 batting average, a .394 on-base percentage, and a .575 slugging percentage.

Looking ahead to what he’ll bring to the Yankees, Barrera will bring a unique ability to hit from the 2nd base position. 2nd basemen are known more for their defense and less for their offense, making Barrera an attractive prospect at that position. Barrera is less of a power hitter and more of a contact hitter. He did a fabulous job of making the right reads and doing what he needed to do to get a hit.

Defensively, Barrera is really sound. He had 119 put outs, 79 assists, and only 3 errors for a .985 fielding percentage this past season. He is a really smart player who rarely makes mistakes when he’s on the field. So while he’s a fantastic hitter and brings a lot on offense, he brings a lot on the defensive side as well.

Barrera is going to a competitive organization in New York, so it’s going to be tough for him to crack the big league rotation. But he does have a lot of upside and brings a winning mentality that should give him a chance to make it to the big leagues.

