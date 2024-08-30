Stanford women’s volleyball begins their 2024 season this week, which means it is time for me to write my breakdown of their 2024 schedule. The first year for the Cardinal in the ACC. Stanford is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the AVCA preseason rankings and coming off a season in which they went 29-4 overall and 19-1 in the Pac-12. They fell to Texas in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, having a strong run but not quite good enough to reach the Final Four. Ok, let’s dive in!

Stanford will start their season away from The Farm in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Friday, August 30th they’ll take on Milwaukee (4:00 PM PT on ESPN+). The Panthers are coming off a season in which they went 21-12 overall and 13-5 in the Horizon League. They’re a solid mid major program and a nice team for Stanford to face to open up the season before they face tougher competition later on in the road trip.

Stanford will stay in Milwaukee to face No. 18 Minnesota at the Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. That match will be on Sunday, September 1st (12:00 PM PT on FS1). The Gophers are coming off a season in which they went 17-13 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten. They lost their second round NCAA tournament match last season, so they are looking to make more noise than last year. This one should be a good test for Stanford and give them an early feel for where they are at.

On Monday, September 2nd, Stanford will face Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum as well (2:00 PM PT on FOX). Wisconsin is ranked No. 3 in the country right now and coming off a season in which they went 30-4 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten. They reached the Final Four last season, falling to Texas in the semifinals in four sets. This will be a big test for Stanford and one in which Wisconsin will be favored. If Stanford could push this to a fifth set, they should feel really good about how they did and then of a course a win would be fantastic.

Stanford will then get a day off but stay in the city of Milwaukee as they face No. 24 Marquette in a true road match on Wednesday, September 4th (5:00 PM PT on Flo Sports). Marquette went 21-11 overall and 16-2 in the Big East last season. They reached the NCAA tournament but fell to Purdue in the second round. They’re a solid team and will be another good test for Stanford even if they aren’t the toughest team they’re facing on this road trip.

Stanford will then fly back to the Golden State to face UC Santa Barbara on the road on Tuesday, September 10th (7:00 PM PT). The Gauchos went 27-5 overall and 17-1 in the Big West last season. They reached the NCAA tournament, falling to Houston in the first round at Stanford. They’re a really good team. This is one that could be a “trap match” for Stanford. Especially with it being on the road.

Stanford will stay in Southern California to face Pepperdine on the road on Wednesday, September 11th (6:00 PM PT). Pepperdine went 19-9 overall and 15-1 in the WCC last season. They reached the NCAA tournament, falling to Dayton in the first round up in Pullman, Washington. There is some familiarity between Stanford and Pepperdine as they faced off in the NCAA tournament a couple years back. While not ranked, Pepperdine did receive votes in the preseason AVCA Top 25 poll, so they’re expected to be competitive. Similar to UC Santa Barbara, this is a match that could pose problems for Stanford if they aren’t careful with it being a road match and the second of a back-to-back.

After all this travel away from The Farm, Stanford will finally have their first home match on Sunday, September 15th against No. 1 Texas (12:00 PM PT on ESPN). Texas went 28-4 overall and 17-1 in the Big XII last year. This will be their first year in the SEC, so it’s a new era for them, too. They defeated Stanford in the Elite Eight last season of the NCAA tournament and won the national championship, dominating Nebraska 3-0 in the championship match.

This will be a tough match for Stanford but given it’s at home and they’ll have played a few matches in preparation, they’ll have a chance to get a little revenge from last year. Of course, Texas will also look to get even after Stanford beat them at their place last year 3-0. This one should be interesting.

Stanford will then head back on the road to face No. 2 Nebraska on the road on Wednesday, September 18th (5:00 PM PT on Big Ten Network). Nebraska was in the national championship match last season and is coming off as season in which they went 33-2 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten. It really doesn’t get any tougher than this match. ‘Nuff said.

Stanford will then be back home to face No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday, September 21st (7:30 PM PT on ESPN2). Kentucky went 21-8 overall and 17-1 in the SEC last season. They advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament last season, falling to Arkansas in five sets.

Stanford will then begin ACC play with a road match at Notre Dame on Friday, September 27th (3:30 PM PT). This will be a homecoming for Stanford grad transfer middle blocker Charity McDowell, who comes from Notre Dame. Notre Dame is coming off a rough season in which they went 11-15 overall and 5-13 in the ACC. If they are anything like they were last season, Stanford should win rather handily, but with it being a road match that of course makes things a bit trickier.

On Sunday, September 29th, Stanford will face No. 6 Louisville on the road (12:00 PM PT on ESPN). Louisville went 27-5 overall and 15-3 in the ACC last season. They fell to Stanford 3-2 last season at home. In the NCAA tournament, they fell to Pittsburgh in the Elite Eight. This will be a tough match for Stanford, but it will help to have had a match on Friday just in terms of time zone acclimation and all.

On Friday, October 4th, Stanford will welcome NC State to The Farm for a home match (7:00 PM PT on ACCNX). NC State was a solid team last season, going 22-7 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. They did not make the NCAA tournament but were a team that was in the mix for a tournament bid.

On Sunday, October 6th Stanford will stay at home to face Wake Forest (1:00 PM PT on ACCNX). Wake Forest is coming off a mediocre season in which they went 17-12 overall and 8-10 in the ACC, ending the season on a four match losing streak. This is one of the easier matches Stanford has on their schedule.

Stanford will stay at home the following weekend as well. On Friday, October 11th, Stanford will face Syracuse (7:00 PM PT ACCNX). Syracuse was terrible last season, going 2-26 overall and 0-18 in the ACC. That kinda sums it up. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re at all improved.

On Saturday, October 12th, Stanford will face Boston College at home (7:00 PM PT ACCNX). Boston College is coming off a mediocre season in which they went 19-13 overall and 8-10 in the ACC. Not a bad team, but one Stanford needs to beat.

Stanford will then hit the road to face SMU on Wednesday, October 16th (4:00 PM PT on ACCNX). SMU is new to the ACC as well. They are coming off a season in which they went 26-7 overall and 18-1 in the American Athletic Conference. They reached the NCAA tournament, falling to Texas in the second round 3-0. While not ranked, they have received votes in the AVCA Top 25 poll. They’re a solid team that could give Stanford some problems.

Stanford will stay on the road to face No. 4 Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 20th (12:00 PM PT on ESPN). Pittsburgh was excellent last season, going 29-5 overall and 16-2 in the ACC. They reached the Final Four, falling to Nebraska in straight sets in the semifinals. For Stanford, this is definitely a match they have circled on their calendars. A massive match.

Stanford will then return to the Bay Area to face Cal in back-to-back matches for “Big Spike.” Cal is also in their first season in the ACC. Stanford will face Cal in Berkeley on Wednesday, October 23rd and then run in back on The Farm on Friday, October 25th. Both matches will be at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

Cal is coming off a season in which they went 16-15 overall and 5-15 in the Pac-12, which was a sharp improvement under interim head coach Crissy Jones Schonderwoerd after they had back-to-back winless seasons in the Pac-12 under Sam Crosson. Cal decided to not bring Schoonderwoerd back, instead hiring Jen Malcolm as their new head coach. A curious move as the program really seemed to find new life under Schonderwoerd. It’ll be interesting to see if Cal takes an even bigger step under Malcolm. Cal has already recorded an exhibition match this season, losing to UC Davis 3-2 at home.

Stanford will then head to South Beach to face Miami (FL) on Friday, November 1st (4:00 PM PT on ACCNX). The Hurricanes went 18-12 overall and 10-8 in the ACC last season. They fell to Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA tournament. While not a ranked team, Miami has received votes in the AVCA Top 25, so they’re another team that could be a challenge. Especially on the road.

Stanford will stay in the Sunshine State to face No. 20 Florida State on Sunday, November 3rd (10:00 AM PT on ESPN). Florida State is coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 16-2 in the ACC. The fell to TCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which was a major disappointment. They’re obviously going to look to have a bounce back season.

Stanford will then return home to face Clemson on Friday, November 8th (7:00 PM PT on ACCNX). Clemson went 19-14 overall and 8-10 in the ACC last season. On paper, this is a match Stanford should win with relative ease.

Stanford will then face No. 14 Georgia Tech at home on Saturday, November 9th (7:00 PM PT ACCNX). The Yellow Jackets went 24-7 overall and 13-5 in the ACC last season. In the NCAA tournament, they fell to Nebraska in the Sweet Sixteen 3-0. They’re one of the strongest teams in the league. On paper, this should be a good one. A really good test for both teams.

Stanford will stay at home the following weekend to face Virginia on Thursday, November 14th and Virginia Tech on Friday, November 15th. Both matches will be at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Virginia went 11-17 overall and 4-14 in the ACC last season while Virginia Tech went 13-16 overall and 3-15 in the ACC. Rough seasons for both teams. Stanford ought to get a home sweep of the Virginia schools.

Stanford will then hit the road to face Duke and North Carolina. They’ll face Duke on Friday, November 22nd (3:30 PM PT on ACCNX) and North Carolina on Sunday, November 24th (9:00 AM PT on ACCN). Duke went 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the ACC while North Carolina went 13-14 overall and 7-11 in the ACC. Not the most intimidating of teams, but it is a road trip. Fun fact: Millie Muir, daughter of Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir, is a redshirt sophomore setter for Duke. That’ll be a fun match for the Muir family, I’m sure.

Stanford will then stay on the road to face No. 14 Georgia Tech on Wednesday, November 27th (12:00 PM PT). After that, Stanford will close out their regular season with a home match against No. 6 Louisville on Saturday, November 30th (1:00 PM PT ACCNX).

Overall, this is a pretty strong schedule for Stanford. It’s starts out tough and then towards the middle of the season in league play, it gets a little softer in some places, but then finishes strong against with those matches against Georgia Tech and Louisville at the end. While I’m sure Stanford wishes the Pac-12 didn’t fall apart, the ACC is a strong landing spot for them and is sure to give them plenty of opportunities to have a competitive matches and prepare themselves well for the NCAA tournament.

