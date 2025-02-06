Breaking down Stanford softball’s freshman class

With Stanford softball’s season getting underway this week, I would like to provide a quick breakdown of the incoming freshmen that will be playing for the Cardinal. For the full roster, click here.

GoStanford.com: Stanford Signs Five

Infielder Sydney Boulaphinh (Rock Canyon High School, Parker, CO): Sydney Boulaphinh has the potential to be an excellent infielder for the Cardinal, ranked No. 6 in the country on Extra Inning Softball’s Extra Elite 100 Players for 2024. MaxPreps also had her ranked in the top 20 in the 2024 class. In addition to garnering national attention, Boulaphinh cleaned up in the state of Colorado winning 2022 Colorado 5A Continental Conference Player of the Year in addition to being a four-time Colorado 5A All-Conference First Team and three-time Colorado 5A All-State Team player.

What makes Boulaphinh a really exciting prospect is the fact that she brings a great bat as a lefty. In the team release, Stanford head coach Jessica Allister spoke glowingly about this aspect of her game in addition to how hard she works.

"Sydney is a dynamic infielder that brings one of the best left-handed bats in the country,” Allister said of Boluaphinh. “Her tireless work ethic and devotion to her craft set her apart. Syd is as good of a hitter as I've seen at her age."

Outfielder/infielder Mylia Perez (Dougherty Valley High School, San Ramon, CA): Mylia Perez is projected to bring some versatility to Stanford as one who can play both in the infield and the outfield. She was a team captain in high school for three straight seasons from 2022-24 and was a three-time scholar athlete. She’s been ranked a top 100 recruit in her class by Extra Inning Softball at No. 84 and also a 4-star recruit by OnDeck Softball.

In the team release, Allister praised Perez’ versatility and combination of speed and power. She’s somebody will likely play both in the infield and outfield depending on what the team needs.

"Mylia is a versatile athlete who will most likely see time both on the dirt and in the grass during her four years at Stanford,” Allister said of Perez. “Mylia brings a great combination of speed and power to the offensive side of the ball, as well as a great glove and plus arm to the defensive side.”

Infielder Taylor Nelson (Aliso Niguel High School, Alieso Viejo, CA): Taylor Nelson is another talented infielder joining the Cardinal. She’s been ranked as high as No. 34 in her class by Extra Innings Softball. In high school, she was a two-time recipient of what was called the “Heart and Hustle Award”, which speaks to her work ethic and passion for the game.

"Taylor is a hard-nosed infielder that can both drive the ball and play the short game from the right side,” Allister said of Nelson. “Taylor is a fiery competitor that plays the game hard. Our fans are really going to enjoy watching her play."

Infielder Joie Economides (South Hills High School, West Covina, CA): Joie Economides isn’t the most highly acclaimed player of this incoming freshman class, but her main strength is something that has been a real weakness for the Cardinal: A powerful bat. It sounds like she’s somebody who has the potential to be a real home run hitter for the Cardinal all while bringing sound defense at first base. Economides was a three-time All-League selection in high school as the top bat on her team.

"Joie has the ability to hit for tremendous power at this level,” Allister said of Economides. “Between her explosive right handed bat and her strong defensive skills at first base we are excited for what Joie will add to the future Cardinal lineup."

Pitcher/Infielder Zoe Prystajiko (Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, CA): Zoe Prystajiko is arguably the top freshman on the team as she was ranked No. 5 in the nation on Extra Inning Softball’s Top 100 players in 2023. A lefty, she was recruited for her pitching ability, but she has developed into someone with potential to make plays with her bat as well. It sounds like Stanford has high hopes for her to be an excellent pitcher. With NiJaree Canady transferring to Texas Tech, there’s a real opportunity for Prystajiko to make an immediate impact this season in the pitcher’s circle.

"Zoe is a left-handed pitcher with swing-and-miss stuff,” Allister said of Prystajiko. “While we initially recruited Zoe for her skill set as a pitcher she has turned herself into a formidable hitter as well. We are excited to add a lefty arm to our roster. Coach Nyberg has steadily built one of the best pitching staffs in the nation here at Stanford, and there is no doubt in my mind that Zoe will add to that legacy.”

Overall, Stanford seems to have a nice group of freshmen coming in. They seem to have a nice balance of hitting, defense, and pitching. There is more of an emphasis on infielding talent, but Mylia Perez as one who can play in the outfield helps to fill that need a bit. It’ll be fun to see what this group brings to the Cardinal, who begin their season on Thursday, February 6th against Long Beach State.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



