CardinalSportsReport - Braylon James a big receiver with a high level of interest after offer

Stanford offered Del Valle (Texas) sophomore Braylon James March 17 and his skill set fits the mold that head coach David Shaw and wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy love: a big, versatile playmaker on the outside.

He is the first wide receiver in the class to get a Stanford offer. James was offered by Baylor, Utah and SMU since Stanford made the call and he also reports offers from Cal, Colorado, and other schools. He's 6-3 and caught 42 passes for 442 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

"I have nothing but positive things to say about Stanford," he said in a message to Cardinal Sports Report. "I have talks with Coach Kennedy weekly and I can see how much the whole staff really appreciates my talents.

"I’ve gotten a chance to talk to Coach (Duane) Akina and (Mike) Eubanks as well and they’ve really stood out to me a lot in my recruiting journey. Stanford is a DREAM school for a lot individuals and to be able to have an opportunity to pursue my NFL dreams and still get a degree from a place like that is very hard to overlook."

James has done some research about head coach David Shaw and and the program and is excited by what he has learned. Akina and Kennedy are also very familiar coaches in Texas and Kennedy's résumé stands out to James.

"He’s been doing this for a while and me and my family already knew a lot about him due to the fact that we grew up in the Austin area. He’s one of the best receiver coaches in the nation, in my opinion."