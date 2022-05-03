Braden Montgomery and Kody Huff named to a pair of watch lists

Stanford freshman outfielder/pitcher Braden Montgomery and junior catcher Kody Huff have been named to a pair of watch lists. Montgomery is one of 13 players named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year watch list while Huff is one of 77 catchers named to the Buster Posey Award watch list, an award for the best catcher in college baseball.

Montgomery is hitting .288 on the season for 11 home runs and 33 RBIs to go along with a .604 slugging percentage and a .344 on base percentage. As for his pitching, he has an 8.44 ERA, an 0-2 record, and two saves. Montgomery hasn’t been pitching too well as of late, but when he’s on his game, he’s very dangerous on the mound. He has a cannon for an arm and really can bring the heat. His offense on the other hand has been fantastic all year and is a major reason why he’s just one of two freshmen who is a candidate for this award.

As for Huff, he is hitting .291 on the season for four home runs and 24 RBIs to go along with a .475 slugging percentage and a .374 on base percentage. Defensively, Huff has 328 put outs, 42 assists, and three errors, for a team-high (among starters) .992 fielding percentage. Huff also has been a major part of the success of Stanford’s pitching staff, which has 7 shutouts on the season, tied for second in the nation behind Vanderbilt (8).

