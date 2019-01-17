Twenty 2019 recruits signed with Stanford Dec. 19 and all 20 were at Stanford last weekend for the "Big Visit". The consensus of the visitors is that it was a great experience.

The 20 signed scholarship recruits were joined by signed preferred walk-on kicker Ryan Sanborn and preferred walk-on inside linebacker target Drew Fowler. Returning LDS missionary Levani Damuni will join the class in June but was not on the visit.

Almost as if they coordinated their answers the No. 1 highlight for every recruit who responded to Cardinal Sports Report was the opportunity to bond with their classmates. It was the first time meeting for several of the recruits and in Marcus Graham's case his first time on campus.

Wide receiver Colby Bowman: "(The visit was) absolutely amazing! We all hit it off quickly. It was awesome to get the WR corps together and go over some of the playbook with Coach (Bobby) Kennedy. How humble and like minded we all are (stood out among Bowman, Elijah Higgins and Graham). It seemed like we all have the same interests and we all hit it off right away."

It's common for Stanford recruits, especially ones who reach the stage of seriously considering the school, to bond together quickly. The young men tend to share a common outlook about academics and what they want to accomplish beyond football.

Tight end Bradley Archer: "The biggest thing that stuck out to me was how well our group is clicking. We did some team building and leadership exercises that were a lot of fun and educational. I knew this was a good group but this trip and the activities firmed it up. These guys are like my brothers already. We also spent a lot of time with the coaches who were with us pretty much non-stop. We spent (Saturday) morning with professors, who were so inspiring. The trip made me even more excited about my future at Stanford."

The Cardinal staff is well practiced at putting together events to fill the 48-hour official visit with a mix of fun and education about being a Stanford student. The schedule included listening to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, a scavenger hunt throughout campus, an "escape room" puzzle game that split the visitors into three teams, attending the first half of the men's basketball win over ASU and more. They also stayed at the Rosewood Sand Hill -- a hotel that offensive lineman Branson Bragg called "absolutely crazy".

Defensive back Jonathan McGill: "It was probably one of the best weekends of my life. Getting to be on campus with the whole 2019 class, and be able to hang out and talk, was an experience second to none. Getting the whole class to come up at one time was really fun and unique. Most schools have around 10 official visitors at once but when you can get 21 commits who are all signed it makes the visit that much more fun."

The 2019 class has been a great success in terms of the group coming together as a close-knit unit well before they reach campus. The group of athletes also addresses a number of the needs Stanford set out to fill when the cycle started. Several of them may be counted on to contribute sooner rather than later.