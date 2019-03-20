After almost two weeks focused on the books, No. 3 Stanford (12-3) is set to open its Pac-12 schedule Friday (weather permitting) against the visiting Utah Utes (7-9, 1-2 Pac-12). The Cardinal won three of four games against Texas in their final series of the non-conference portion of the season. "I think we played all regional type teams in the preseason," said head coach David Esquer March 10 after Stanford defeated Texas 9-0. "We have been tested. It was good. We made some mistakes and didn't play our best but it takes playing a game at that level against those types of opponents to really find out where your weaknesses are. We still have a ways to go offensively." Stanford also took two of three games at Cal State Fullerton in what was then a top-25 matchup, but it was the series with then No. 12 Texas that offered much of what you need to know about this team to this point. (Also, after Texas the series at Stanford they beat No. 9 Texas Tech in two of three games.) Cardinal Sports Report breaks down notable developments from the first 15 games, and what needs to happen for Stanford to defend its Pac-12 crown when there are two other top-10 teams in the conference (No. 1 UCLA, No. 7 Oregon State). "It's going to be bloody again in our league," Esquer said. "Everyone is capable. There is not a weekend off. There just isn't. If you take one off it could mean something at the end."

Clean baseball is winning baseball

Before the season it was assumed by many Stanford would have a good defense. Just how good was made clearer when juxtaposed with the struggles of Texas' fielders. The Longhorns committed eight errors in the series to only two for Stanford, and there were several plays that the Cardinal probably make that Texas couldn't convert. Stanford's team fielding percentage through 15 games is .980. Its .958 combined for its opponents. Stanford is solid in the outfield and the best fielder roaming the open grass is probably Alec Wilson. It's in the infield where Stanford is richest with golden gloves. "Our mantra is pitching and defense," Esquer said. "You want to put out your best defense and then hopefully it's a different hero every night (with the bat). But defense is the backbone. I'll also say good pitching and bad defense is bad pitching. You're going to make it (the pitching staff) struggle and eventually it will not look like good pitching. In the infield ... three of them can play shortstop: (Tim) Tawa, (Duke) Kinamon and (Brandon) Dieter. That bodes well for us."

The field general is catcher Maverick Handley. He's one of the best defenders in the country and he terrorized the Longhorns who thought they were safe taking a few steps off the bag. And if they tried to run on him? Only two have dared try and he threw both out. "He's got a presence about him, he sees the ball well, he can catch and throw, his block and recover is the best I've ever coached," Esquer said. "The best catchers you typically don't even notice because they don't drop the ball or chase it to the backstop. He can make some spectacular plays."

Welcome back Duke Kinamon

In Kinamon's first game of the season he sprinted from his position at shortstop into shallow left field, dove and caught a ball that probably would have dropped in front of a charging Kyle Stowers. In the final game of the Texas series half the front of his jersey was covered with mud after stealing second base. Then he stole third base. Kinamon brings a physical presence to a baseball field much in the same way that his buddy and one time double play partner Nico Hoerner did for several years. They both play baseball with a desire go 100 percent whenever there's an opportunity. He has five hits in 18 at-bats and has walked twice. He has scored five runs and stolen four bases. When he gets more comfortable after missing more than a year of competitive baseball he will be a difference maker on the base paths and in keeping opponents off them.

Young pitchers again rising to the challenge

Last year Stanford would not have won the Pac-12 without the emergence of freshmen pitchers Brenden Beck, Jacob Palisch and Austin Weiermiller. Stanford is again asking freshmen to take critical jobs. Alex Williams will be the midweek starter this season and is off to a solid start (1-0, three earned runs in 12.1 IP). Relief pitcher Cody Jensen has been the revelation. Stanford's coaches didn't know what to expect from the Sacramento-area standout but he impressed the Cardinal catchers during the fall and winter. They told pitching coach Thomas Eager that the 6-3 Jensen has an "angry fastball" that's tough to catch. "For me it's throwing it as hard as I can at the bottom the strike zone," Jensen said March 10. "That's how I've interpreted it; that's when Eager says I have an 'angry fastball'. It's my best pitch, it has some movement and I can let it rip." Jensen pitched 3.1 scoreless innings -- striking out five -- in a 4-2 win over Texas. "My biggest thing was to attack, trust yourself and trust that your stuff can get anyone in the country out. Just go out there, have some fun and see what happens."

Erik Miller may have arrived

Inconsistency has been the undoing of Erik Miller. He was erratic for the Cardinal last season and superb during the summer. Which Miller would pitch in cardinal and white this season was probably the top preseason question for the starting rotation. Sure, Stanford had a new Friday starter to break in, but Brendan Beck was 8-0 as a freshman and pitched beyond his years. And Palisch was exceptional as a freshman and repeatedly worked through tough situations. So, that gave Esquer and Eager some confidence about Friday and Saturday. Miller has given them a lot to like through three starts. He's 2-0 (2.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts in 21 innings) and he was dominant March 10 against Texas. He struck out nine in six innings and allowed one hit. "It's the best I've ever seen him," Esquer said after that game. "He was throwing as relaxed as I've ever seen him throw, which is a big key. I thought all his pitches were working and everything looks better when he calms down."

The most important real estate for a pitcher isn't the mound of dirt he stands on but what's between his ears. Miller focused most of his effort this season on mental adjustments to allow his great skill to shine. "I know I can go out there, stay relaxed and trust the work I've put in and the stuff I have will get guys out," he said.

"It's something I've worked on a lot coming into this year, a lot of mental strength stuff. Control the controllables. I have been a lot more confident. Getting results builds confidence."

The bats need to come alive, and they will