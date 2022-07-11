Assessing Stanford’s QB room after not landing Dylan Lonergan
On Monday, 2023 4-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan committed to Alabama after including Stanford in his final group along with South Carolina. Lonergan was the top quarterback target for Stanford in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news