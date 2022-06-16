Arkansas looks ahead to College World Series opener against Stanford

On Thursday, Arkansas baseball had their introductory press conference in Omaha before the beginning of the College World Series. Head coach Dave Van Horn, right-handed pitcher Connor Noland, catcher Michael Turner, and third baseman Cayden Wallace were the ones who spoke to the media. They talked about the season they’ve just had and also their thoughts on their upcoming game against Stanford, which will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN and KZSU radio. Video is courtesy of Andrew Hutchinson, managing editor of HawgBeat.com, Rivals’ Arkansas affiliate site.

