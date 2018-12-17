The newly updated Rivals 250 for the 2020 class features a number of recruits with Stanford offers and several who are on the board to possibly get one. Cardinal Sports Report follows up an analysis of the Rivals 100 list for juniors with a breakdown of prospects rated No. 101-250.

Like when he goes up for one of his impressive catches, Humphreys leapt over the competition to go from unranked to just outside the Top 100. Humphreys is a freakish athlete at 6-5 whose father, mother and older sister, Kelsey, attended Stanford. He caught 103 pass for 1,783 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stanford is in a strong position to earn the commitment of Humphreys. He visited several times in the past year as a recruit and, of course, he's be on campus many times before that.

Snow is an imposing safety prospect who some college coaches think will grow into a linebacker. He visited Stanford July 31 and had a great time. But the national prospect, whose father, Eric, played basketball at Michigan State, seems to have lost some of the interest he once had in the Cardinal. Stanford is probably trailing the leading pack at this point.

Ransom attended the same Friday Night Lights camp/junior day in July as Humphreys and his recruiting profile looked a lot different at the time. Humphreys participated in the camp even though he already had an offer and Ransom stuck on his hip on two reps. In fact, he was almost too physical for the camp setting. Defensive back coach Duane Akina loved what he saw and Ransom got an offer. Ransom was thrilled to get the offer and stays in constant contact with the Stanford coaches. He told Cardinal Sports Report that he gets handwritten letters each week and he appreciates the extra effort beyond sending a text message. He says he gets the most "love" from Stanford, Cal, Washington, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. Ransom does not have any visits planned but a return trip to The Farm is likely.

Raym is Stanford's most recent offensive line offer. He doesn't discuss his recruiting process much and was committed to Oklahoma when he was 15. He de-committed when he realized he needed to find out whether his childhood dream school was actually his long-term best choice. He said in one Notre Dame interview that he's looking for a school that sets him up for life after football. Stanford doesn't fare well recruiting that area of the country, but if they get Raym on campus he should be impressed by the boxes that get checked of what he's looking for in a school.

Zinter's rise to be recognized as one of the highest rated tackles isn't only great for him but an interesting development for Stanford as well. Zinter visited Stanford in October and he saw everything he was looking for in a program/university. He attends the same Massachusetts high school as current fullback Jay Symonds, although they didn't play together. Zinter recently messaged Cardinal Sports Report and said he communicates "frequently" with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry. He said building a relationship is going well and that Carberry told him he's a prospect Stanford is evaluating for an offer. The Cardinal have seven offers out to 2020 offensive linemen and two are committed to Ohio State.

Rogers is a great athlete at the tight end position and has a national offer list. He visited Stanford in October and has shared his interest with Cardinal Sports Report going back to the spring. Stanford's reputation for developing tight ends is appealing to Rogers. Stanford will continue to monitor Rogers and this fall wraps up for him could be telling about how likely he is to get an offer down the road. Stanford has one offer to a tight end, Lukas Ungar. Ungar recently was offered by Ohio State and Clemson. He visited Stanford in June for a camp and loved the experience.

Ojulari holds a Stanford offer but there is no reason to think the Cardinal are a serious contender. He has visited Tennessee and Georgia several times in the past couple months and his most recent stop was at Clemson. He has said in interviews he wants to stay in the SEC or maybe go to Clemson.

Much like Georgia native Ojulari, it's going to be very difficult to get Swint away from the SEC or Clemson, where he has visited twice since October. Stanford has recruited well in Georgia but Swint and Ojulari are very unlikely to join that pipeline.

Murphy has stormed into the national recruiting world this season and his profile now includes offers from elite programs across the country. He's on Stanford's radar for an offer. The Cardinal are probably out of serious contention for both of the defensive lineman/edge defenders with offers in 2020. Murphy, Xavier Carlton and others are being evaluated.

Stanford is in a fight for Hatchett and e. He has visited twice and is impressed by Stanford. His mother saw the campus for the first time during the second visit and Hatchett said she came away liking everything she saw and heard. Hatchett is a national recruit who has visited Ohio State, Alabama and other recruiting powers. Look for Stanford to try to get Hatchett to a spring junior day to stay at the top of his list of schools.

If he visits, will he come? Lindbery appears to be enthusiastic about Stanford and has one of the few offensive line offers in the class. It will be tough to get Lindberg away from Texas but Stanford should have a shot.

Jones is a charismatic, talented defensive back who has visited Stanford several times. He camped in June even after he had an offer because he wanted to work with position coach Duane Akina. Stanford has been keeping tabs on Jones since he was a freshman and that didn't go unnoticed by him. Jones stays in touch with Akina and area recruiter Ron Gould. He told Cardinal Sports Report that the other schools that impress him right now are Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Kansas State and Michigan.