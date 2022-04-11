Alex Williams named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week for April 11

On Monday April 11th, Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams was named Pac-12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week. Williams is the second Stanford pitcher to receive the honor this season. Junior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews was named Pac-12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week on February 28th and March 28th. Stanford junior infielder Brett Barrera picked up Pac-12 Baseball Player of the Week honors back on February 28th, so Williams is the third overall Stanford player to receive a weekly honor.

On Friday, Williams guided Stanford to an 8-0 shutout victory over Arizona State pitching a complete game. In 9.0 innings pitched, Williams had six strikeouts, gave up just three hits, and walked just one batter. It was definitely his best performance of the season.

On the year, Williams is 3-1 with a 2.79 ERA in eight starts and 42.0 innings pitched. He’s really starting to settle into that Friday night starter role with back-to-back excellent performances at Oregon State and now at home against Arizona State.

Up next for Stanford will be a home game on Tuesday night against San Francisco. That game will begin at 6:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio.

