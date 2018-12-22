Stanford's coaching staff was busy on signing day Wednesday turning the page to the 2020 class. Like last year on the first day of the early signing period, the Cardinal held a recruiting meeting to decide on which juniors should rece The 2019 class is all but officially completed after 20 seniors signed letters of intent to arrive as freshmen in June. That means the staff can focus more of their time building relationships with the 2020 recruits. The newest members of the offered club are:

Stanford has been a top school for Mullings for several years. He camped as a freshman when he was only 14 years old and won a big fan in Stanford running back coach Ron Gould. The veteran position coach saw a big, talented athlete with a high ceiling of potential. Since then Mullings has become a national recruit and also stayed in touch with Gould. Mullings received the good news Wednesday that he has an offer to play running back at Stanford. "It feels great, Stanford was the second school I visited back in freshman year. I spent two days there. Stanford is a top school. Now that I have an offer I can say that it's one of my top schools. Stanford definitely has the best campus, great academics and the coaching staff is great." Mullings planned to visit Stanford again in the spring regardless of whether he had an offer. But it's easier to book a flight with an offer in hand. Mullings is an elite athlete who Rivals rates as a top-100 overall linebacker. Several other schools in addition to Stanford are recruiting him to play running back and most are saying it's his choice where he plays. "I am open to playing any position. I just hope to have a great position coach. A coach that will help me reach my full potential. I definitely can see my myself playing running back in college."

Steiner is a do-everything athlete for Houston County in Georgia. He caught the attention of college coaches this past year as a linebacker and running back. According to Steiner, Stanford offered at running back, which makes him the second bruising back to get an offer in the same week. Steiner and Mullings both could play linebacker in college but also are exciting offensive players. Running back is one of the better positions to recruit athletes who can transition to other positions and excel. Delano Howell (2008) and Usua Amanam (2009) were running backs their freshman seasons at Stanford before they became critical players on historic defensive units. Steiner reports a 4.0 and a 4.47 40-yard dash from a camp at Auburn in the spring. He described getting the call that he had a Stanford offer: "I was extremely excited. So much so, I was mouthing and swinging my arms like, "That's how you do it!" Like a very proud father. "I'm very interested in Stanford at the moment because I know it's a heck of a school to go to because of its prestige academically and it's a strong football team." When he got off the phone: "I let out a pretty loud shout of excitement and my family smiled and laughed." Steiner also wants to compete in track and field in college. His best events are the discus and 4X100. He researched Stanford's track program and liked what he saw. "I saw that it can get very competitive, which was also exciting."

Gentry visited Stanford in May and and reports a 4.33 GPA and 1340 SAT score on his Hudl. That information alone should give Stanford fans optimism. Gentry plans to go an LDS mission after high school, which effectively makes him a 2022 recruit. "I was definitely extremely excited to get an offer from Stanford. I’m definitely very interested in Stanford. I love the academics of Stanford. The football is also great there." Stanford has a solid pipeline now of LDS recruits. Levani Damuni will return from a two-year mission next summer to join the 2019 class and Tanner Mckee will arrive in 2020. Stanford also has two Colorado offensive linemen signed in the 2019 class: Barrett Miller and Drake Nugent.

Starr has yet to comment on his new Stanford offer but his actions speak for themselves. Starr camped at Stanford each of the past two summers and fits what the Cardinal want in their receivers: big athletes who can make plays on the ball and are direct with picking up yards after the catch. Stanford closed out the 2019 class with a major win in the wide receiver pipeline when they earned the commitment of Elijah Higgins. Cardinal Sports Report expects Stanford to target three receiver commits for the 2020 class. Bryce Farrell is committed to the class and Stanford is a strong favorite for John Humphreys. If Starr joins then that becomes an exciting, versatile trio. Starr reports a 3.8 GPA from the same high school that produced the Scarlett brothers -- Brennan and current running back Cameron.

Stanford didn't have to look far for its first defensive line offer of the 2020 class. Carlton excels at Modesto Christian in the San Joaquin Valley town of Modesto just south of Sacramento. Carlton has offers from most of the Pac-12 conference and from schools across the country. "I'm extremely excited, blessed and thankful (to get the offer)!," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "(I'm) definitely interested and looking forward to getting on campus, learning more about the education, coaches and program. "Academics are top notch! 95% graduation rate. Ten straight bowl appearances. Are always in the Pac 12 North conversation and they have a really good culture inside and outside of locker room." Carlton had 81 tackles, 40 solo, 12 TFLs and seven sacks in his junior season. The Cardinal did not bring in a defensive linemen in the 2019 class and will need to bring in a couple skilled players in 2020. Carlton has the physical skill set to fit well in Stanford's 3-4 scheme at defensive end and then at defensive tackle in the nickel.

Pouncey is a ball hawk who intercepted eight passes during his junior season and took three back for scores. It's the first thing that Stanford defensive back coach Duane Akina talked about during the phone call in which Akina offered. It was the first conversation between Ethan and Akina. "When coach Akina told me they were offering me I felt a rush go through my body. It was out of nowhere and completely caught me off guard. I was speechless," Pouncey messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "I have a high interest in Stanford. Definitely a place I would go. "Coach Akina told me a little about the program. The academic standard is higher than any colleges I know about." Pouncey said he plans to travel a lot in the spring to see schools because right now he feels he's a long way from a decision. Pouncey has the lanky 6-2 frame and playmaking ability that catches Akina's attention.

And an offer from Akina is like a horn sounding about a defensive back's potential. Willie Taggart, the Stanford running backs coach and now head coach at Florida State, knows that well and the Seminoles offered Friday.