3-star DE Gavin Geweniger should be a good fit in Stanford’s four-man front

On Saturday evening, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2023 3-star defensive end Gavin Geweniger out of Chapparal High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Geweniger is the 14th scholarship commit for the Cardinal in their 2023 class, which now ranks 29th in the current 2023 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

In his interview with Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney, Geweniger said a major factor in his decision was Stanford’s shift to a 4-3 defensive front with four down linemen instead of three.

“They’ve changed their defense to a 4-3 which really complements my play style,” Geweniger told Gorney. “So not only has it been a dream university of mine but it fits the role I want to play really well at the next level.”

When watching film of Geweniger, it’s easy to see why he’s a good fit for this new defensive scheme. At 6’5”, 255 pounds, he has really good size and mobility. He’s very comfortable pass rushing both inside and out and he knows how to get around opposing linemen to get to the inside as well as the outside. Whatever gap he’s asked to run through, he knows how to execute and effectively rush that gap.

Geweniger projects to play the edge position at Stanford, which means he’ll be on the outside of that four-man defensive line front. Considering his ability to get to the outside as well as the inside, it makes sense for him to play this role on top of the fact that defensive end is the position he plays in high school. It should also be noted that Geweniger plays on the strong side, which means he lines up on the side with the tight end. This requires more physicality, which should serve Geweniger well when he gets to the college level.

