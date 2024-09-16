2026 3-star PG/SG Myles Jones commits to Stanford

On Sunday, Stanford men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2026 3-star combo guard Myles Jones out of Modesto Christian High School in Modesto, California. Jones picked up an offer from Stanford earlier in the month, so he made his pledge to the Cardinal happen quickly.

Back in August, Jones caught up with Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy and said that Stanford was definitely a program that he was very much interested in.

“I would say Stanford is definitely my highest interest,” Jones told Cassidy. “The coach was telling me how he thinks I’m definitely one of the high-major dudes in the 2026 class. He was like, ‘I really like how you pass and that you always make the right play. That’s the thing we really love to see at Stanford.’ He told me they already knew I could score and that I was a shifty guard, but it was the passing ability that stood out when they watched me play at Rock Hill.”

Jones recently got bumped up to the Rivals150 for the 2026 class, making the cut as the 150th guy. He’s a talented guard whose stock is on the rise. It sounds like he’s a guard who will be able to run some point guard for Stanford in addition to playing off the ball, so he’s very much a true combo guard in that sense.

I was able to catch up with Jones about his recruitment and will share more in a future article. But suffice to say, he’s absolutely thrilled to be coming to Stanford and has a lot of faith in head coach Kyle Smith’s abilities to develop his players and the overall vision that Smith has for the program. It’ll be fun to see what Jones brings to the Cardinal and who else will join him in the 2026 class.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com