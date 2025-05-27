2026 3-star DB Xavier Harmon commits to Stanford

Stanford football has landed their 7th commit for the 2026 class in 3-star defensive back Xavier Harmon out of Conroe High School in Conroe, Texas. Harmon took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 16th and made his commitment official the following weekend.

Hudl: Xavier Harmon

Listed at 6’2”, 180 pounds, Harmon has great size and length for a defensive back. He has tremendous instincts, flying to the ball whenever it comes his way. He hits hard and tackles with good fundamentals. On top of that, he’s got terrific speed and has a nice feel for the game when he’s in coverage. He should be able to cover some of the taller, faster receivers in the game, making him an exciting prospect.

Harmon is cut out of the cornerback cloth, so he’ll either play out at corner or play at the nickel spot. It’ll just depend on the packages and what Stanford’s needs are. Given his aggression, that should fit well with the system that co-defensive coordinators Andy Thompson and Bobby April III are installing.

Harmon is rated as a high 3-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating. If he has a strong senior season, he could get bumped up to a 5.8 rating and 4-star. So that will be something to watch for.

In addition to Stanford, Harmon held offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia, SMU, and other power conference programs. He had a strong offers list and garnered significant national attention.

Considering that coupled with watching his film, it’s clear that Harmon is a strong addition to the Cardinal’s recruiting class and defensive back room. It’ll be fun to see what kind of impact he makes once he gets on campus and whether his Rivals rating will have improved come Signing Day.

