2025 Stanford Football schedule released

On Monday, Stanford football’s 2025 schedule was released on GoStanford.com. Home games are in bold; away games are in italics.

Saturday, August 23rd-at Hawaii

Saturday, September 6th-at BYU

Saturday, September 13th-vs. Boston College

Saturday, September 20th-at Virginia

Saturday, September 27th-vs. San Jose State

Saturday, October 11th-at SMU

Saturday, October 18th-vs. Florida State (homecoming)

Saturday, October 25th-at Miami

Saturday, November 1st-vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, November 8th-at North Carolina

Saturday, November 22nd-vs. Cal (128th Big Game)

Saturday, November 298th-vs. Notre Dame (Legends Trophy)



I’ll share more thoughts on the schedule as the season approaches, but a few things do stand out that I wanted to mention. First, Stanford has byes the weekends of August 30th , October 4th, and November 15th. They’re pretty evenly spaced out, which is nice.

The second thing is only one home game before students arrive on campus. That’s overall a good thing for Stanford as that ensures that for five of their six home games there will be an opportunity to have a good turnout in the student section.

Third, three of the four games in November are home games and after their final ACC road game at North Carolina, they’ll get a bye week before welcoming Cal to The Farm for Big Game. That’ll give them a chance to heal up before seeking to reclaim The Axe.



Fourth, San Jose State has been moved to September 27th after originally being scheduled for September 13th. Boston College took the September 13th date instead. When it was announced that Boston College was going to be on the 13th of September, that raised questions about when the San Jose State home game would be played. Now we know!

Finally, Notre Dame is on the schedule. Stanford and Notre Dame needed to re-new their agreement after last season and after taking a bit of time to get things sorted out, they’ve clearly reached an agreement of some kind to at least have a game on The Farm this season.

What’s worth noting is Notre Dame has committed to play five ACC games per season since they are in the ACC in every other sport. By playing Stanford this season, that’ll actually make it six ACC opponents for the Irish as they also will play at Miami, vs. NC State, at Boston College, at Pittsburgh, and vs. Syracuse. What will be interesting to see is if this means Stanford and Notre Dame will play every year going forward and if so, whether or not there will be any years where a Stanford game counts as an ACC game. Perhaps that’s what led to the hold up in them getting things ironed out.

