2025 PG Hailee Swain commits to Stanford

On Friday, Stanford women’s basketball landed a commitment from 2025 point guard Hailee Swain out of Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia. Swain is the first commit for Stanford in the 2025 class.

Swain is currently listed at 5’7”, but given she just finished her freshman year, there’s good odds she’s not done growing. She should grow at least another inch or two. Possibly more.

Swain has a smooth handle and does a great job of dribbling to create space for herself. She’s comfortable shooting off the dribble both from the perimeter and from the mid-range. She also is a legit catch and shoot threat while also being able to score in transition. Swain shoots left handed, but she can finish around the rim with both hands.

On defense, Swain plays with a lot of energy and heart. She’s active in passing lanes and knows how to force turnovers. Once she gets out in the open floor, she’s really difficult to stop.

Swain has been trained by her father Robert Swain, who is one of the most well-respected basketball trainers in the game. He founded Swain Basketball Academy in 2015 and works with players at all levels. When watching Swain play, it’s clear she’s been trained at an elite level.

While Stanford isn’t going to see Hailee Swain don a Cardinal uniform for a while, this is still big news for their program. Stanford loves to have point guards that can push the ball in transition, get after it on defense, and just make plays. If Swain lives up to her potential, she’s got a chance to be one of the next great point guards to come through Stanford.

