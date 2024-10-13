2025 4-star C Xavion Staton loves the culture at Stanford

Advertisement

in other news

Stanford safety Scotty Edwards is excited to face Notre Dame

Stanford safety Scotty Edwards is excited to face Notre Dame

Before Stanford’s game at No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday, safety Scotty Edwards was nice enough to answer some questions.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Recap: No. 7 Stanford WSOC gets dominated by No. 1 Duke

Recap: No. 7 Stanford WSOC gets dominated by No. 1 Duke

On Thursday, No. 7 Stanford women’s soccer fell to No. 1 Duke at home by a final score of 4-1.

 • Ben Parker
Q&A with Inside ND Sports: Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame

Q&A with Inside ND Sports: Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame

Here is an inside look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Decision Dossier: Four-star Xavion Staton

Decision Dossier: Four-star Xavion Staton

Rob Cassidy has more on 2025 4-star center Xavion Staton's recruitment.

External content
 • Classic Super Publisher
ACC Men's and Women's Basketball Media Day Hub

ACC Men's and Women's Basketball Media Day Hub

Get caught up on all the action from Stanford women's and men's basketball's ACC media days.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ben Parker

in other news

Stanford safety Scotty Edwards is excited to face Notre Dame

Stanford safety Scotty Edwards is excited to face Notre Dame

Before Stanford’s game at No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday, safety Scotty Edwards was nice enough to answer some questions.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Recap: No. 7 Stanford WSOC gets dominated by No. 1 Duke

Recap: No. 7 Stanford WSOC gets dominated by No. 1 Duke

On Thursday, No. 7 Stanford women’s soccer fell to No. 1 Duke at home by a final score of 4-1.

 • Ben Parker
Q&A with Inside ND Sports: Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame

Q&A with Inside ND Sports: Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame

Here is an inside look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 13, 2024
2025 4-star C Xavion Staton loves the culture at Stanford
circle avatar
Ben Parker  •  CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@slamdunk406
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Stanford
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings