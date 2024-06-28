Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2025 3-star wide receiver JonAnthony Hall out of Fishers High School in Fisher, Indiana. Hall took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 7th and obviously liked what we saw, making his pledge official.

In addition to Stanford, Hall also held offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Vanderbilt along with some smaller schools. Of that group, he took official visits to Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Northwestern.

Listed at 6’1”, 170 pounds, Hall has tremendous speed and terrific hands. He has the ability to make plays running deep routes and has shown an ability to be an effective kick returner. He loves finding the end zone and making catches in traffic. While he is on the smaller side, his speed and overall athleticism is something you can’t teach.

On that note, Hall is a good basketball player as well. He gets after it on both ends of the floor, is active in passing lanes, has a nice jump shot, can attack the rim, is active on the glass, and can dunk with ease. If he had the interest in playing for Stanford men’s basketball as a walk-on, I’m sure head coach Kyle Smith would be interested in seeing what he can do. He’s definitely got the athleticism to play college basketball and appears to be legitimately skilled as well just in terms of having the potential to play some point guard.

Going back to the football side, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor should have a lot of fun with Hall given his speed and physical gifts. I’m sure he’ll enjoy creating plays that put him in position to make the most of his speed. I look forward to seeing what Hall brings to Stanford’s wide receiver room and whether or not anything ends up materializing on the basketball side.

