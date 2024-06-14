Stanford football has picked up a commitment from 2025 3-star tight end Reiman Zebert out of Platteview High School in Springfield, Nebraska. At the time of his commitment, Zebert is the 17th commitment for the Cardinal in the 2025 class, which ranks 16th in Rivals’ team rankings.

In addition to Stanford, Zebert also held offers from Arkansas, Duke, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. For Stanford to pry him away from his hometown school is big and is a good demonstration of the kind of momentum they are building on the recruiting trail.

Listed at 6’6”, 210 pounds, Zebert has a 5.6 Rivals rating, which makes him a mid 3-star recruit. When looking at his film, it’s clear that he is a tight end cut out of the cloth of a receiver. Last season, he had 28 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. He is pretty slender for his height, running routes with good precision. He can run a variety of different routes: Shallow crosses, double shakes, posts, curls, etc. He also has good hands and is capable of making tough catches in traffic. He has no problem using one hand to reel passes in that are perhaps a bit overthrown.

While he is cut out of the receiver cloth, that doesn’t mean Zebert shies away from contact. He embraces it and does a good job of forcing several guys to bring him down if he gets brought down at all. He enjoys being the focal point of his offense and has a good nose for the end zone.

All around, I like what I see from Reiman Zebert. He’s got good size and hands while also being a crisp and efficient route runner. It should be fun to see how he gets utilized in head coach Troy Taylor’s offense and what type of packages he’ll find himself in. He’s certainly a guy who should work his way into the rotation.

