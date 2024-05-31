At the end of April, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 3-star tight end Zach Giuliano, who was previously committed to Northwestern. Giuliano plays at Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California, making him a West Coast guy.

Wildcat Report: Three-star TE Zach Giuliano flips commitment from Northwestern to Stanford

Giuliano committed to Stanford after taking two visits last year in March and September. While he didn’t take a visit this spring prior to committing, he learned a lot on those two visits and felt comfortable enough to flip his commitment to the Cardinal. Giuliano will also be taking an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 7th, so he’ll be able to help sell other guys on coming to The Farm.

One of the things that really stands out about Giuliano is his size: 6’6”, 230 pounds. That’s an excellent body frame. He had 37 catches and eight touchdowns last season as a junior, showing that he can be a real threat in the receiving game in addition to being a stellar blocker. He’s a pretty fluid athlete and runs routes well. He’s very comfortable catching passes in traffic and being targeted in the red zone. He has tremendous physical tools to work with and plays with a good motor. Tight ends coach Nate Byham should be very excited about him.

Rivals has Giuliano rated as a high 3-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating, so he’s on the cusp of being a 4-star guy at 5.8. It’ll be fun to see if he’ll be able to get bumped up to a 4-star after his senior season and what kind of impact he makes on Stanford’s tight end room in the coming seasons.

