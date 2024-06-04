Stanford football has picked up a commitment from 2025 3-star offensive tackle Emeka Ugorji out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas. Ugorji took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 1st and chose the Cardinal shortly thereafter.

In addition to Stanford, Ugorji held offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Michigan State, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt. Ugorji also held a couple of Ivy League offers from Penn and Yale, so he’s doing work in the classroom.

Listed at 6’5”, 281 pounds, Ugorji has really good physical tools work with. He is very quick. Not just for his size. He’s quick. He’s got good agility and exhibits good technique with his blocking. He definitely looks like a guy who has the potential to exceed his current 5.5 Rivals rating.

South Oak Cliff went 13-3 last season including the playoffs. They went 6-0 in their district and were a combined 10-1 in games that were either at home or played at neutral sites. Having an offensive lineman like Ugorji definitely helped them have a lot of success. They should look to have another strong season in 2024.

Given that offensive line is such an area of need, Ugorji is a really nice pick up for Stanford. At an absolute minimum, he should be a quality depth piece for the offensive line with the chance to possibly work his way into the starting rotation. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he grows under the coaching of offensive line coaches Al Netter and Viane Talamaivao.

