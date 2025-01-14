2025 3-star LB Landon McComber is fired up to be a Stanford Cardinal

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Virginia Tech at home by a final score of 70-59.
Stanford comes in at 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while Virginia Tech comes in at 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Clemson on the road in overtime by a final score of 65-61.
On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Pittsburgh on the road by a final score of 83-68.
On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Virginia Tech at home by a final score of 70-59.
Stanford comes in at 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while Virginia Tech comes in at 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.