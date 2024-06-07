Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2025 3-star linebacker Landon McComber out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. McComber is the 15th commit for Stanford in the 2025 class. At the time of his commitment, Stanford’s recruiting class ranks 16th in Rivals’ 2025 team recruiting rankings.

McComber committed to Stanford while also holding offers from Arizona, Cal, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah State, Washington, and Wisconsin. McComber took his official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 1st and was offered while on his visit. He clearly had a positive enough experience to make his pledge to the Cardinal official.

McComber is a high 3-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating. At 6’3”, 210 pounds, he has tremendous speed and can very quickly get into the backfield to either sack the quarterback or stop a running back for a loss. He has excellent instincts knowing when to play the run and when to play the pass. He’s not afraid to hit somebody and play with physicality.

McComber also has experience playing both inside and outside linebacker. So he’s got some versatility in that respect. Right now, it looks like he’ll play inside linebacker at Stanford, but he’s a guy who can play both. So we’ll just have to see where he ends up after actually practicing with the team.

Regardless of where he ends up playing, McComber has a chance to be an impact player for the Stanford defense. He has great physical tools, instincts, and also plays for a strong high school program. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm.

