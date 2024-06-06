Stanford has picked up a commitment from 2025 3-star defensive end Adam Shovlin out of St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut. With a 5.7 Rivals rating, Shovlin is a high 3-star talent. After landing Shovlin, Stanford now has 14 players committed in the 2025 class with a rank of 18th in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings.

Shovlin also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and a few additional smaller programs.

Shovlin visited Stanford in July of last year and also visited in April of this year before taking his official visit the weekend of June 1st. Over the past year, he’s developed a really good relationship with the coaching staff and feels very comfortable with them.

“The relationship with the staff feels personal,” Shovlin told CardinalSportsReport.com back in March. “You can feel the love there. It feels like they really want me. Things with them going good. Coaches checking on me constantly.”

As far as where Stanford sees him fitting on their defense, they seem him as a defensive end, though somebody who can play on the interior as well. Somebody who can do damage in the backfield due to his combination of size (6’6”, 235 lbs.) and quickness off the line of scrimmage. He’s very aggressive and does what it takes to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

“Strongside defensive end. I’m gonna play all over the line, though,” Shovlin said of where Stanford is looking at him to play. “They want me as that guy they’ll put anywhere to win a one on one. Wherever I’ll produce the most. They just love my size being this twitchy and rawness… Honestly, really my versatility. Just because of my size and athleticism. I feel like my most interesting thing is my matchup ability.”

Shovlin commits to Stanford right after they landed another talented defensive lineman in 2025 4-star defensive tackle Kole Briehler. Briehler and Shovlin are both cut out of the same cloth as big physical guys who love to make plays happen in the backfield. With both of those guys now committed, Stanford is starting to put together a sound defensive line. It’s going to be fun to see what they bring to Stanford and what kind of impact they make on the Cardinal defense.

