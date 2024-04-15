On Monday April 15th, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 3-star cornerback Lonnie McAllister out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

Via Adam Friedman: Stanford lands a commitment from DB Lonnie McAllister

McAllister is the fourth overall and first defensive player to commit to the Cardinal for the 2025 class, which now ranks 43rd in the latest Rivals team rankings. He visited Stanford twice this year, both on January 20th for their Elite Day and also on April 5th to watch one of their spring practices. He also held offers from Charlotte, Marshall, and Virginia Tech.

Listed at 5’11”, 170 pounds, McAllister needs to put on more muscle and get stronger. He’s otherwise pretty average sized for a cornerback, which is good. He plays with really nice instincts and has a good feel for the game. He does a good job of establishing his feet before tackling and just all-around appears to be a smart football player.

Academically speaking, Gonzaga College High School is an excellent school. It’s one of the top academic high schools on the East Coast. Stanford has recruited at this school before as sophomore defensive lineman R.J. Gaskins and former Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan also played at Gonzaga. It’ll be nice for McAllister to have a teammate in Gaskins who is a fellow Eagle.

While he is rated as a 3-star with a 5.5 Rivals rating, Stanford obviously sees something in McAllister. It’ll be exciting to see how he develops under the coaching of cornerbacks coach Paul Williams and also how much of an improvement he makes in his senior season at Gonzaga.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com