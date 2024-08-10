Earlier this spring, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 3-star wide receiver/athlete Liam Thorpe out of The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, New Jersey. Thorpe committed to Stanford on May 15th in advance of his official visit, which he took the weekend of June 1st.

Thorpe also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, Temple, and West Virginia while receiving interest from Utah, BYU, and Northwestern. On top of that, he held some Ivy League offers from Princeton, Pennsylvania, Harvard, and Dartmouth.

Listed at 6’0”, 177 pounds, Thorpe is a crisp route runner and has good hands. He’s also got a good burst of speed, frequently blowing by opposing defensive backs. He has a good feel for the game and does a good job of following through on his assignments.

Thorpe also plays free safety, doing a good job of using his speed and IQ to make plays in the secondary. He reads coverages well and when he gets an interception, odds are good he’s taking it to the house. Even though Stanford is looking at him to play wide receiver, his experience at free safety should still serve him well as it shows an ability to understand offenses well. And hey, sometimes guys end up changing positions after they arrive in college. You never know when your experience playing a different position will come in handy.

Thorpe has a personal connection to Stanford as his father Allen is an alum who played goalie on the soccer team from 1989-91. His older brother Alexander also played on the football team as a punter/kicker. Allen Thorpe has been very instrumental in the formation of Stanford’s NIL collective Lifetime Cardinal. Suffice to say, Cardinal red runs through their veins.

Thorpe also will be playing with fellow Hun School teammate Kole Briehler at Stanford. Briehler is a 2025 4-star defensive tackle, who was a major pickup for the Cardinal. Both Briehler and Thorpe took their official visits to Stanford the weekend of June 1st. It’s pretty cool that the two of them will continue to be teammates at the next level.

All around, Liam Thorpe is a nice pickup for Stanford. He brings depth and speed to the wide receiver room, experience at safety, and a lifelong understanding of Stanford. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program and what he does for the Stanford community over the course of his life.

