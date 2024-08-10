PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

2025 3-star ATH/WR Liam Thorpe commits to Stanford

Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

Earlier this spring, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 3-star wide receiver/athlete Liam Thorpe out of The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, New Jersey. Thorpe committed to Stanford on May 15th in advance of his official visit, which he took the weekend of June 1st.

Thorpe also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, Temple, and West Virginia while receiving interest from Utah, BYU, and Northwestern. On top of that, he held some Ivy League offers from Princeton, Pennsylvania, Harvard, and Dartmouth.

Listed at 6’0”, 177 pounds, Thorpe is a crisp route runner and has good hands. He’s also got a good burst of speed, frequently blowing by opposing defensive backs. He has a good feel for the game and does a good job of following through on his assignments.

Thorpe also plays free safety, doing a good job of using his speed and IQ to make plays in the secondary. He reads coverages well and when he gets an interception, odds are good he’s taking it to the house. Even though Stanford is looking at him to play wide receiver, his experience at free safety should still serve him well as it shows an ability to understand offenses well. And hey, sometimes guys end up changing positions after they arrive in college. You never know when your experience playing a different position will come in handy.

Thorpe has a personal connection to Stanford as his father Allen is an alum who played goalie on the soccer team from 1989-91. His older brother Alexander also played on the football team as a punter/kicker. Allen Thorpe has been very instrumental in the formation of Stanford’s NIL collective Lifetime Cardinal. Suffice to say, Cardinal red runs through their veins.

Thorpe also will be playing with fellow Hun School teammate Kole Briehler at Stanford. Briehler is a 2025 4-star defensive tackle, who was a major pickup for the Cardinal. Both Briehler and Thorpe took their official visits to Stanford the weekend of June 1st. It’s pretty cool that the two of them will continue to be teammates at the next level.

All around, Liam Thorpe is a nice pickup for Stanford. He brings depth and speed to the wide receiver room, experience at safety, and a lifelong understanding of Stanford. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program and what he does for the Stanford community over the course of his life.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbmNyZWRpYmx5IGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgbXkgY29tbWl0 bWVudCB0byBTdGFuZm9yZCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISBUaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gYWxs IG9mIG15IGNvYWNoZXMsIHRlYW1tYXRlcywgYW5kIGZhbWlseSBmb3IgaGVs cGluZyBtZSB0byBtYWtlIHRoaXMgbGlmZWxvbmcgZHJlYW0gYSByZWFsaXR5 ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvbmVyZG5h dGlvbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I25lcmRu YXRpb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9nb2NhcmQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNn b2NhcmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVkX1pv bmU3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVkX1pvbmU3NTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9fT3Nib3JuZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfX09zYm9ybmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQZWhyc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFBlaHJzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RhbmZvcmRfMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBTdGFuZm9yZF8yNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vU3RhbmZvcmRSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0YW5m b3JkUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0 ZWV6b0RzZ24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0ZWV6b0RzZ248L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BeTE0TTFMNDRIIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQXkxNE0xTDQ0SDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMaWFtIFRob3JwZSAo QExpYW1UaG9ycGUwNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M aWFtVGhvcnBlMDUvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTA4NTgwMjgxMjk4OTg3OTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3N0YW5mb3JkLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy8yMDI1LTMtc3Rhci1hdGgtd3ItbGlhbS10aG9ycGUtY29tbWl0 cy10by1zdGFuZm9yZCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGc3RhbmZvcmQucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkYyMDI1LTMtc3Rhci1hdGgtd3ItbGlhbS10aG9ycGUtY29tbWl0cy10by1z dGFuZm9yZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQ1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==