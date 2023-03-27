On Sunday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 strongside defensive end Jacobi Murray out of Holy Innocents Episcopal in Atlanta, Georgia. Murray joins 3-star cornerback Jamir Benjamin and 3-star wide receiver Chase Farrell as the third commit in the Cardinal’s 2024 recruiting class.

Murray visited Stanford the weekend of March 11th for their Junior Day and obviously felt like he learned enough about the program during his visit to call The Farm his new home. Murray also held offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, which are also excellent academic institutions.

Listed at 6’2”, 270 pounds, Murray is a bit on the shorter side for a defensive end as most defensive ends are in the 6’4”, 6’5” range of height. It’ll be interesting to see where Stanford uses him and whether or not they perhaps move him to the interior defensive line. He certainly has the physical tools to play both.

When watching his film, it’s clear that Murray plays with a real fire and passion. He loves making wreaking havoc in the backfield and making things hard for opposing quarterbacks and running backs. He has a really good motor and is pretty quick and light on his feet for a guy of his size. He also has played some running back on offense and has shown an ability to break free for large gains. It'll be fun to see what Murray brings to The Farm and how Bobby April III puts him to use in his defensive scheme.

