Stanford football continues to find success bringing guys to The Farm as 2024 3-star wide receiver Emanuel Ross out of Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey has committed to the Cardinal. Ross took an official visit to The Farm the weekend of June 2nd. Ross is the 10th overall commit for the Cardinal in the 2024 class and the second wide receiver, joining 3-star Chase Farrell.

Ross also has been offered by Duke, UConn, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and others, so he had a good amount of options. Obviously for him, Stanford is an opportunity he cannot pass up. His visit clearly solidified things for him.

Last season with Red Bank Catholic, Ross had 29 receptions for 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6’2”, 195 pounds, he has good hands and really sound footwork. He is capable of making plays in the open field and does a good job of getting separation from defensive backs. He is comfortable running a wide variety of routes and is a receiver who should able to excel in whatever ways Troy Taylor wants him to.

Digging a bit deeper, Ross seems to be a really precise route runner. He does a good job of running whatever routes are asked of him and he also is capable of making some difficult catches in traffic. Both of those skills, especially the precise route running, are crucial to being successful in the kind of system that Troy Taylor wants to run. It’ll be interesting to see how Ross does at Stanford and what he’ll bring to their wide receiver room.

