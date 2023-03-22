On Wednesday, 2024 3-star wide receiver Chase Farrell committed to Stanford. Farrell comes from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA and is the younger brother of Stanford wide receiver Bryce Farrell. Farrell joins 3-star defensive back Jamir Benjamin as the second commit for the Cardinal in the 2024 class.

On social media, Farrell posted the following:

First and foremost, I would like to thank those around me that have made this possible. To my parents, brother, Coach C, my BodyLogic family, and all my teammates, thank you! Without you guys, I wouldn’t be in this position to make this decision and I am forever grateful. To all the coaches that have been recruiting me, thank you for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at your school.

With that being said, I will be continuing to chase greatness academically and athletically at Stanford University! Thank you to Coach Taylor, Coach Osborne, and the Stanford coaching staff for believing in me!

Nerd Nation, let’s rock!

-Chase Farrell (signature)

Listed at 5’10”, 165 pounds, Farrell is extremely fast and will look to bring that speed with him to The Farm. His brother has been a really nice piece for the Cardinal offense, capable of making explosive plays. He looks to follow in his brother’s footsteps by doing the same.

Farrell visited Stanford earlier this month for their Junior Day and had such a positive experience that he has decided to call Stanford his new home. Farrell has said he’s really impressed with head coach Troy Taylor and wide receiver’s coach Tyler Osborne and that he can’t wait to play under their leadership.

Farrell chose Stanford over Bay Area rival Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Northwestern, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Utah, Washington, and Washington State. He had a good deal of Pac-12 interest, but in the end felt like Stanford was the best option for him out of that bunch. Stanford’s combination of elite academics, exciting new coaching staff, and Pac-12 tradition gave Stanford the edge over those other programs.

