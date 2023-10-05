On Thursday, Stanford football got a nice piece of recruiting news as 2024 3-star tight end Benjamin Blackburn flipped his commitment from Boston College to Stanford. Blackburn plays for Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, which is the same high school that Stanford freshman running back Sedrick Irvin, Jr. attended. In addition to Boston College, Blackburn also held offers from Arizona, Connecticut, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan State, Mississippi, and other power five programs.

Blackburn visited Stanford on April 27th for a junior day and after having more conversations with the coaching staff felt comfortable enough to pull the trigger and make his commitment official.

"Growing up, I had always been a Stanford fan,” Blackburn told Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney. “I had always known that’s where I wanted to end up. It was a dream of mine to go to Stanford, and I can not be happier to call it my home. Not only does Stanford hold a special place in my heart, but I think that it is a place where I can grow and develop into the person and player I want to become in the future."

Blackburn will add depth to the Cardinal tight end room and according to Rivals recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr. is a pretty balanced tight end that is capable of doing a variety of things. Garcia was kind enough to share his thoughts on Blackburn on our message boards.

John Garcia, Jr.-Scouting notes on new TE commitment Ben Blackburn

With Blackburn’s commitment, Stanford now has 27 commitments in the 2024 class and is ranked 22nd in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Stay tuned for more on what Blackburn will bring to The Farm and why he chose the Cardinal.

