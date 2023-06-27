Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2024 3-star defensive end Joe Asiain out of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey. Asiain visited Stanford on an official visit the weekend of June 2nd, so the commits from that weekend keep coming. Asiain is the 11th player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class and the third defensive lineman.

Listed at 6’3”, 275 pounds, Asiain has good size and plays with a lot of aggression on the defensive line. He does a good job of bringing guys down when he gets the chance. He’s really good at gang tackling and stopping runners in their tracks. Whenever there is a pileup after a running back getting stopped for a short gain or no gain, odds are good you’ll see Asiain in there.

As a junior last season, Asiain had 85 tackles (53 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. He did a great job of making plays in the backfield and while he does a lot of gang tackling, he gets his fair share of solo tackles as well. He has good technique and does a good job of putting himself in position to make those tackles by using the right moves to push away offensive linemen and fill the gaps that running backs are trying to run through.

Giving his 3-star/5.5 rating from Rivals, Asiain projects to be a more of a project for Stanford’s defensive line, but given his size and aggression, there appears to be a lot for the Cardinal to work with. It’ll be interesting to see what he brings to The Farm once he arrives on campus.

