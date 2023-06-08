On Monday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 3-star defensive back Khari Reid out of Sts. Neumann & Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reid visited The Farm this past weekend on an official visit. Reid is the seventh player and first defensive back to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class. Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia were among the schools who also offered him a scholarship, so he had some quality programs after him in addition to Stanford.

At 5’10”, 175 pounds, Reid packs a real punch in the secondary. He is a hard hitter and knows how to put the hurt on receivers who come across his path. He has good ball-hawking instincts and has a good feel for the game. When he gets an interception he is pretty elusive and tough to bring down. He perhaps has some potential as a return man.

In regard to what position he'll play in the secondary, Rivals has Reid listed as a cornerback, but Stanford is planning to use him at safety. He does have experience playing corner, but given his hard hitting tendencies, I think it's smart for Stanford to start him out at safety and go from there.



Rivals has Reid rated as a 5.7, which makes him a high 3-star recruit. When you watch his film, it’s easy to see why. He’s got good speed and as I wrote above, he plays the game the right way. He absolutely should be a solid contributor to the Cardinal secondary once he arrives on The Farm.

