On Tuesday, 2024 2-star cornerback Javion Randall flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Stanford following an official visit to The Farm over the weekend. Randall verbally committed to Old Dominion back in July, but obviously felt like Stanford was just too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Randall received an offer from Stanford in mid-November, which is relatively late in the recruiting cycle. Stanford often takes a bit of time to offer guys so as to make sure they check out on the academic side of things first. I’m sure that’s why Randall didn’t commit sooner.

In addition to Stanford, Randall also held some other power-five offers from Duke and Virginia Tech. Vanderbilt and Virginia were also showing interest. So, it’s not like Stanford is the only power five school that wanted him.

Hailing from Henrico High School in Richmond, Virginia, Randall will get a chance to play in front of family and friends as Stanford is joining the ACC. That’s something that I’m sure appealed to him about Stanford. Recruits like to know they can play in front of the people who matter the most to them.

Listed at 5’11”, 175 pounds, Randall is an average sized cornerback. Not big but also not small. When watching his tape, he looks to be very fast with a good feel for the position. He has a tremendous motor, doing a great job of running down guys in pursuit, breaking up plays, and just being a pest out there for offenses to deal with. He has done a good job of blocking field goals and extra points, so he could have a bit of value on that end as well.

On offense, he plays wide receiver, which should make him a better cornerback. Just because he should understand wide receiver tendencies and what they like to do. Not to mention having solid hands to get interceptions. So, he’s done a great job of becoming a well-rounded football player, which should serve him well on The Farm.

While his rating isn’t very high, there’s reason to think Javion Randall could be a diamond in the rough find. He plays with energy, he has good speed, and he seems to have a high IQ. With those three things going for him, he’s got a chance to make an impact at Stanford.

