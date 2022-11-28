On Monday, Stanford football secured a commitment from 2023 wide receiver Jackson Harris out of Berkeley High School in Berkeley, CA. Harris took an official visit to Stanford this past weekend and also took two unofficial visits earlier in the fall on November 5th and October 8th. Harris chose Stanford over Cal, Utah, Cal Poly, Eastern Michigan, and UNLV. His decision comes after David Shaw’s decision to step down as head coach, so obviously he’s showing a real commitment to the university.

As far as what he will bring to The Farm, Harris has decent size at 6’3”, 195 pounds. He’s a good route runner, has good hands, and has a real good burst of speed, frequently burning his opponents. He’s also a physical receiver that isn’t afraid to break tackles and he has a good footwork, doing a good job of making catches near the sideline. While he doesn’t currently have a star rating from Rivals, it would not surprise me if he ends up with a 3-star rating before it's all said and done.

In addition to being a good receiver, Harris also has some promise on defense. He does a good job of chasing guys down to make the tackle and isn’t afraid to hit hard. While wide receiver is the position Stanford is recruiting him at, there’s potential for him to help out in the secondary in emergency situations.

Overall, Harris seems like a solid get for this Stanford program. He should add depth to the wide receiver room, bring some playmaking ability, and also be a guy to help keep other 2023 guys in the fold while Stanford goes about finding a new head coach. Him committing now just shows he’s all in on Stanford as a school and those are the kinds of guys Stanford needs to keep this 2023 class as together as possible.

