2023 Stanford MBB commit Kanaan Carlyle to play for Team USA in FIBA U18

2023 Stanford men’s basketball commit Kanaan Carlyle will play for USA Basketball’s Under-18 team this upcoming week in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. Carlyle made the cut after competing in the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team training camp in New Orleans back in April. Carlyle is a 5-star recruit and ranked 15th overall in the latest Rivals 150, playing his high school ball at Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Eight countries will be competing in this week’s event. Group A will consist of Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Canada. Group B will consist of Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the United States of America. Team USA will open up Group B play on Monday against the Dominican Republic.

As far as what this means for Carlyle and Stanford, obviously getting international basketball experience is great. These tournaments always are great measuring sticks for players in terms of how they stack up against the best players in the world. On top of that, the chance to play on Team USA and go against the best in the nation in practice will only make Carlyle better. It’ll be fun to see how Carlyle and Team USA perform this week and whether or not they’ll be able to bring home the gold.

