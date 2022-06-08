2023 Stanford commit Jaden Platt cracks Rivals250

On Tuesday, Rivals released their latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class and one Stanford commit made the cut as a new member: 4-star tight end Jaden Platt. Platt was a 4-star recruit before the new rankings came out, but he was not yet a member of Rivals250. He now is currently the 199th ranked recruit overall and the 15th best tight end in his class.

Platt was the first commit for Stanford in the 2023 class, committing back on December 16th of last year. Since his commitment, Stanford has also secured the commitments of 3-star wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, 4-star wide receiver Ahmari Borden, preferred walk-on kicker/punter Aidan Flintoft, and most recently 4-star cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos. Borden is ranked 49th at his position in the latest wide receiver rankings while Frausto-Ramos is ranked 29th in the latest cornerback rankings.

Going back to Platt, his commitment is the just the latest in a string of quality tight end commitments that Stanford has had over the years. Stanford is widely regarded as one of the top spots for tight ends in the country, utilizing a very tight-end friendly offense. Under the tutelage of tight ends coach Morgan Turner, Platt will have a chance to become one of the next great Stanford tight ends when he arrives on The Farm in the fall of 2023.

“I’m excited to play for Coach Turner because I feel like he can really develop me and I can trust him to take me to the next level like he has with many other tight ends,” Platt said. “I could first see this from when I first camped at Stanford and it wasn’t always about working on my strengths, but also my weaknesses and that’s very crucial. To get better is improving the areas where you aren’t the strongest.”

What makes Platt such a talent is his versatility. At 6’5”, 235 pounds, he is comfortable being effective at running routes as well as blocking. He has a physical skillset that you cannot teach. That is why Stanford is so excited about him.

“I feel like when Stanford recruited me, they had an interest in my size and what I could do for how big I was,” Platt said. “More of a tight end that can run routes quicker and faster, but I could also put my hand in the dirt if needed.”

As far as where Stanford ranks in the latest Rivals team rankings, Stanford currently has the 41st best class in 2023. With a busy June filled with a lot of quality recruits coming to town for their official visits, the chance for them to improve that ranking is definitely there. One of the key targets visiting will be 4-star tight end Walker Lyons (June 23-26). Platt will be visiting at the same time, giving him a chance to convince Lyons to join forces.

