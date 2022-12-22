On signing day, Stanford picked up a commitment from 2023 offensive tackle Allen Thomason out of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. Thomason commits to the Cardinal as a PWO (Preferred Walk On). Thomason took an official visit to Stanford back in September and was among those who took a second official visit this past weekend. Thomason held offers from Air Force, Army, Austin Peay, Brown, Dartmouth, Memphis, and Pennsylvania, but ended up choosing Stanford instead.

Offensive line is an area where Stanford needs all the help they can get and at 6’5”, 275 pounds, Thomason has good size for an offensive tackle. So, just from a physical tools standpoint, he’s got some upside. It’ll be interesting to see how he develops under new offensive line coach Klayton Adams.

Some additional notes from his bio on GoStanford.com:

Played at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark. for head coach Anthony Lucas. Also wrestled and participated in trap shooting. Led Pulaski Academy to four straight state football championships. Also led Pulaski to a wrestling state championship. 2022 6A/7A Player of the Year. Three-time all-state. State champion heavyweight wrestler. National Merit Semifinalist. National Honors Society. Pulaski Academy All-Time All-A Honor Roll. Son of Chris and Penny Thomason. Interested in majoring in aerospace engineering or astrophysics. Enjoys playing guitar, traveling, working on antique trucks and participating in outdoor activities.

