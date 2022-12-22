During this signing day week, Stanford secured a commitment from 2023 edge Chip Allers out of Summit High School in Bend, OR. Allers is committing to the Cardinal as a PWO (Preferred Walk On). Allers chose Stanford despite having offers from Air Force, Army, Idaho, and Navy. Oregon and Miami (FL) also extended him preferred walk-on positions, so he definitely had some options outside of Stanford.

Allers joins Carter Davis as another preferred walk on commit at the edge position. Like Davis, he’ll look to add some depth there. It’s a fairly deep position already for Stanford, but even so, the more bodies you can add, the better.

Some additional notes from his bio on GoStanford.com:

Lettered in football and basketball. First Team All-Intermountain Conference and first team all-state defense. Led Summit High School to the 2022 5A State Championship. Led the state of Oregon in sacks and quarterback pressures in 2022. MVP 7v7. Academic All-AmericanHonor Society.

Son of Jen and Mark Allers. Has a sister, Caroline. Dad, Mark, played college football at the Air Force Academy and Oregon State. Grandfather, LaVerne, was a football consensus All-American at Nebraska. Interested in majoring in economics. Enjoys traveling, lifting, and building with Legos. Third-generation Power 5 Football Player.

