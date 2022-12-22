During this signing day week, Stanford secured a commitment from 2023 edge Carter Davis out of Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho. Davis is committing to the Cardinal as a PWO (Preferred Walk On). Davis is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and plans on serving a two-year mission.

Davis has been recruited by Stanford for a while, taking visits in September and October. When looking at possible preferred walk-on additions to the team, Davis is one who has been expected to commit. Especially when you consider his former Eagle teammate Donovan Jones, a tight end, committed to the Cardinal last year. The stars just seemed to be aligning for this to happen.

Some additional notes from his bio on GoStanford.com:

Three-time academic all-conference. First team all-conference defensive line. Team Captain. Southern Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year. First team all-state defensive line. Led Idaho in Sacks (19.5). Ranked #1 in class out of 435. Four-time honor roll student AP Scholar with Distinction Award. Earned associate degree from Boise State University while in high school.Son of Kim and Deven Davis. Has three sisters, McKayla, Bree, and Ellie. Interested in majoring in computer science, business management, or management science and engineering. Enjoys skiing, boating, rafting, backpacking and reading.

