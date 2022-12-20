On the eve of National Signing Day, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2023 cornerback Aaron Morris out of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. Morris was taking a post-grad year after previously playing at Lowell High School in Lowell, MA.

Morris was offered a scholarship late in the recruiting cycle and took an official visit to The Farm this past weekend, his first time visiting. After the visit and seeing what Stanford can offer, Morris felt like Stanford is the place for him and committed shortly thereafter.

Listed at 6’0”, 190 pounds, Morris should provide depth in the secondary as he is only the second defensive back to commit to the Cardinal in the 2023 class. The fact that he was offered a scholarship shows that Stanford feels he’s got some upside. It’ll be interesting to see what he brings to The Farm and whether or not he ends up being a diamond in the rough addition for the program.

