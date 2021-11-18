2023 5-star wing Courtney Ogden commits to Stanford WBB

One day after landing 2022 5-star point guard Indya Nivar, Stanford women’s basketball landed 2023 5-star wing Courtney Ogden out of Westminster School in Atlanta, Georgia. Ogden joins 2023 4-star guard Sunaja “Nunu” Agara as the second commit for the Cardinal in the 2023 class.

Ogden is a player that Stanford has been recruiting really hard and for good reason. Listed at 5’11”, she does a great job of scoring around the rim, getting her teammates involved, and beating opponents off the dribble. Stylistically, she is more comfortable scoring inside the paint and attacking the rim, but she has the ability to score from the perimeter if needed. She’s got really quick feet and does a great job of staying in front of whoever she is guarding. She’s active in passing lanes and just all in all has the pieces to be a terrific two-way player.

For Stanford, Courtney Ogden is obviously an exciting get and what’s great for them is that they’re already off to a fabulous start with the 2023 class while also simultaneously capping off the 2022 class with a talented 5-star guard in Indya Nivar. It’ll be fun to see what Ogden brings to The Farm and how Stanford rounds out their 2023 class.