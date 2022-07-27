2023 5-star Stanford MBB commit Kanaan Carlyle signs with Overtime Elite

On Monday, 2023 5-star point guard/Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle signed with Overtime Elite for the upcoming season. Carlyle confirmed his decision to CardinalSportsReport.com and added that the plan is for him to play for just one season before joining Stanford for the 2023-24 season.

For those that are familiar with prep schools, that’s basically the purpose that Overtime Elite will serve for Carlyle during his senior year of high school. Stanford sophomore point guard Isa Silva did a very similar thing, playing his first three years of high school at Jesuit in Sacramento before transferring to Prolific Prep for his senior year. After playing three years at Milton High School in Georgia, Carlyle will be playing his senior year with Overtime Elite.

Instead of playing one more year at his high school, Carlyle will instead be able to use the one year at Overtime Elite to better prepare for Stanford and the NBA by being in a more basketball-intensive environment. More intensive coaching and training while also going up against better competition. All while also being close to home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rather than signing a $100,000 contract, Carlyle will instead make his money through NIL deals while also participating in Overtime Elite’s scholarship program. This allows him to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

It certainly will be interesting to see how this move will go for Carlyle and what type of transformation he’ll undergo during the coming season. He’s the 4th best point guard in the 2023 class and the 15th best overall player. If he takes a major step forward as a result, Stanford should be even more excited than they already are about what he’ll bring to The Farm.

Note: Carlyle also caught up with CardinalSportsReport.com about his decision and what he thinks he’ll bring to Stanford. Look for that article to drop in the coming days.

