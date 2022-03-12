2023 4-star WR Ahmari Borden commits to Stanford

On Saturday, 2023 4-star wide receiver Ahmari Borden out of Robert F. Munroe Day School in Quincy, Florida committed to Stanford. He originally was projected to go to Louisville, but after visiting Stanford for their March Junior Day, Stanford clearly made a strong enough impression to pull him in. From what CardinalSportsReport.com has learned, this was really about Stanford’s comprehensive package: Academics, location, and coaching staff. It all just clicked for Borden during the visit.

In his commitment tweet, Borden wrote the following:

First off, I want to thank God for all of the countless blessings and the many opportunities that only he could have presented. Next, I want to thank my family for molding and pushing me to excellence. They have been my biggest support system and have always pushed me to be the best that I can be; not only in sports, but in Life. I love you all and thank you for being my back bone through many trials and tribulations.

Furthermore, I want to thank all of my mentors, coaches, trainers, and peers for pushing my limitations and helping me strive to seek better knowledge and understanding of the world around me. Lastly, I want to thank each and every school that has offered, recruited, or reached out to me, but as you know, I can only choose one. After many nights of reflection, discussion, and prayer I have finally made my decision!!! With that being said, I Will Be Committing To The Prestigious Stanford University!

#GoCard

Listed at 6’3”, 185 pounds, Borden has good size for a receiver and has really good footwork. He’s pretty versatile in that he’s comfortable doing a variety of things as a route runner. He is comfortable doing bubble screens, shallow crosses, hooks, and other short yardage plays as well as slants up the middle, go routes, and other middle-long yardage routes. He can make catches in traffic and isn’t afraid to take a hit.

It'll be fun to see what Borden brings to The Farm and also learn more about why he chose Stanford. He certainly has a chance to make a real impact on the program.

