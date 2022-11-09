Shortly after winning their regular season opener against Pacific on Monday, Stanford men’s basketball picked up a second victory for the day by landing the commitment of 2023 4-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic out of Jesuit High School in Sacramento, California. Stojakovic joins 5-star point guard Kanaan Carlyle in the Cardinal’s 2023 recruiting class, giving them a pair of top-50 commits for the first time since they landed the Lopez twins (Brook & Robin) in 2006.

Leading up to Stojakovic’s commitment, I was feeling confident in the Cardinal’s chances, putting in a FutureCast on Friday with things feeling more and more in their favor all the way until he officially announced on Monday. Finding out he and his dad visited at the end of September was huge. And then just the combination of elite academics, closeness to home, the chance to get a lot of playing time early and his relationship with Jesuit alum Isa Silva made it seem even more likely that Stanford would be where he ends up.

Plus, Andrej is a NorCal guy at heart. His dad Peja was a star for the Sacramento Kings, battling it out with the Shaq & Kobe Los Angeles Lakers back in the day. So on those grounds, it makes sense for him to play for a Nor Cal school that has an LA rivalry of their own.

As far as what Stanford is getting in Stojakovic, they’re getting a kid who can shoot the lights out from the perimeter while also attacking the rim and scoring around the basket. He handles the ball really, is crafty around the rim, and has a lot of moves. You can tell that he’s been trained by one of the best to ever do it.

Combined with an elite playmaker in Carlyle, Stojakovic should have plenty of good scoring opportunities. Plus, it’s not like he’s going to be the only shooter on this team, so he should get plenty of open looks. There’s going to be other guys that opposing defenses will have to guard. Freshman Ryan Agarwal can really shoot it and while more of a slasher, freshman Jaylen Thompson can stroke it a bit as well. So, this Stanford team really does look to be shaping up to have one of the better if not the best 3-point attack in the Pac-12.

Signing Day is today, which means it begins the weeklong window by which recruits can sign with their schools (November 9th through November 16th). Once Stanford men’s and women’s basketball both officially announce their signings, CardinalSportsReport.com will provide another update, so be on the lookout for that.

