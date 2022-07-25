2023 4-star TE Walker Lyons could be the next Benjamin Yurosek for Stanford

On Saturday, Stanford picked up a commitment from 2023 4-star tight end Walker Lyons out of Folsom High School in Folsom, California. Lyons is the 11th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class and the second tight end, joining 4-star Jaden Platt, who was the first commit for Stanford in the 2023 class. Like 4-star defensive end Hunter Clegg, Lyons is expected to serve an LDS mission. So in truth, he’s in effect a 2025 commit.

When watching tape of Lyons, what stands out is his effectiveness as a receiver. At 6’5”, 230 pounds, he runs really well and is able to cut and slant with remarkable agility when you consider his size. On top of that, he has really good hands and can make tough catches in traffic. He seems to be an almost carbon copy of Stanford junior tight end Benjamin Yurosek, who is listed at the same size. All those tough catches that we’ve seen Yurosek make up the middle with contact are the same kind of catches we should see Lyons make when he arrives on The Farm.

In addition to having great receiver skills, Lyons also should be effective at blocking as well due to his physical package. While receiving is his forte it’s not like he isn’t capable of being effective in the run game as well. Whatever Lyons is asked to do, he knows how to get the job done.

As a school that loves tight ends, it is clear that there is a lot for Stanford to be excited about when looking ahead to Walker Lyons’ career. He’s got the perfect body frame, great hands, great speed, fluid route running, and he should have no trouble being effective as a blocker as well. Stanford’s reputation as “Tight End U” should remain strong with Lyons joining the fold.

