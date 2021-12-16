2023 4-star TE Jaden Platt commits to Stanford

On a day when Stanford was rounding out their 2022 class with preferred walk-ons, Stanford also got a huge jump on their 2023 recruiting class by landing a verbal commitment from 4-star tight end Jaden Platt out of V.R. Eaton High School in Haslet, TX. Platt also had offers from Baylor, Florida State, Iowa State, Michigan State, Texas, Texas A&M, and other quality high major programs. Platt visited Stanford earlier this past season for their home game against UCLA.

Listed at 6’5”, 235 pounds, Platt has fantastic size for a tight end and has really soft hands, capable of being effective both as a receiver and as a blocker. He also possess really good speed and is agile as well. Just all around, he’s got the package you’d want in a tight end.

Stanford has been known to be a great program for tight ends and it’s clear that message is getting across loud and clear to top tight ends across the country. The offensive system they run as a whole is really friendly to tight ends, creating a lot of opportunities for tight ends to shine and boost their NFL draft stock.

Jaden Platt had a lot of good opportunities to stay close to home, so credit goes to Stanford for being able to sell him on the all-around package that they offer both on the field and in the classroom. Platt has an interest in Aerospace, so odds are good he’ll look to study something in Stanford’s Aeronautics & Astronautics department. It’ll be fun to see what Platt brings to The Farm and also hear from him about his commitment and why he ultimately chose to become a Cardinal.

