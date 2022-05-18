2023 4-star SF Andrej Stojakovic locks in June official visit with Stanford

Stanford football isn’t the only team with important official visitors lined up for June. On Monday, Rivals learned that 2023 4-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic will be taking an official visit to Stanford June 1st. Andrej is the son of former Sacramento Kings sharpshooter and three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, playing his high school ball at Jesuit High School in the Sacramento area. Stanford offered Andrej a scholarship earlier in the spring and things have progressed enough that he is interested in taking an official visit.

In terms of what he could bring to Stanford, Andrej seems to have a lot of the same traits that his father possessed. At 6’7”, 188 pounds, Andrej has good size for a small forward and has a smooth outside shot. He can also put the ball on the floor and shoot off the dribble as well as catch and shoot. He knows how to take it to the rim and is a crafty finisher. While he is likely to be pegged as a 3-point threat because that’s what his dad was known for, he is capable of doing other things besides shoot it from deep.

If Andrej were to join 2023 5-star point guard Kanaan Carlyle on The Farm, the two of them could form a really exciting duo. Carlyle does a great job of attacking the rim and getting in the paint, creating opportunities for him to kick out to open shooters. It would be fun to see how they would play off each other.

Andrej is ranked 63rd overall in the latest Rivals 150, shooting up 62 spots. He also holds offers from Florida, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Virginia, Washington State, and a few mid-majors. Given his NBA bloodlines, it’s no surprise he’s ranked as high as he is. It’ll be interesting to learn how his official visit goes and how things progress with Stanford in the coming months.

