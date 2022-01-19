2023 4-star OT Olaus Alinen talks virtual visit to Stanford
Earlier this month, 2023 4-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen took a virtual visit to Stanford. Alinen caught up with CardinalSportsReport.com about his visit, how his relationship with Stanford is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news