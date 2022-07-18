2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Clegg commits to Stanford

On Monday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Clegg out of American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah. Clegg is the 10th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class and the third commit on defense. He has a 5.8 rivals rating and is ranked 198th overall in the latest Rivals250 . With the commitment of Clegg, Stanford has the 48th best recruiting class in 2023 .

Clegg is projected to play the edge position when he arrives on The Farm. At 6’4”, 230 pounds, he has a great combination of size and speed. He has a quick first step that allows him to get around offensive tackles and he also uses a variety of moves to break free and get into the backfield. He knows how to bring the heat.

In addition to setting himself up well, Clegg also does a good job of following through and making plays in the backfield. He hits hard and does a great job of completing sacks and tackles for loss. He doesn’t let many guys get away from him.

As Stanford looks to rebuild their defense, Clegg projects to be a major piece for them. He should bring tremendous pass rushing and playmaking in the backfield. It should be noted that he is currently projected to serve a two-year LDS mission, which means in all actuality, he’s really a 2025 commit. This means Stanford will have to wait a bit before they see him step on the field. But when he does, he should make a real impact.

